Hyderabad: KhadimulHujjaj selected for Haj-2023

Hyderabad: Telangana State Haj Committee chairman Mohammed Saleem and Executive Officer B Shafiullah said on Thursday that the selection of KhadimulHujjaj (Haj volunteer) for Haj-2023 was held; 15 members were selected. The committee received 165 applications; 111 were found eligible--being government servant, performed Haj and aged less than 50 years.

The draw was conducted for selection of 15 KhadimulHujjaj under 1:300 ratio that is one KhadimulHujjaj for every 300 pilgrims as per Circular No. 6 of Haj Committee of India i.e., 33 per cent less in case of increase of 10 KhadimulHujjaj.

The selected volunteer are: Omer Farooq (Police department, Hyderabad), Abdul Muqtadir Siddiqui (Mission Bhageeratha, Asifabad), Sadiq (Mission Bhageeratha, Nagarkurnool), Mohammad Abdul Jaleel (School Education, Adilabad), Waheed Ahmad Khan (School Education, Nirmal), Mustafa (Police department, Sangareddy), Younus Ali Quadri (School Education, Hyderabad), Mohammed Ayub Khan (AHDDF dept. Secretariat), Tabrez (Revenue department, Hyderabad), Mohammed Hajimulla Sharif (Revenue department, Nalgonda), Mohammed Jameel Ahmed (Education department, Rangareddy), Shaik Moin Ahmed (Mission Bhageeratha, Sangareddy), Abdul Musavver (Forest department, Asifabad), Khaja Moinuddin (Education department, Jagtial), and Burhan (Medical and Health, Vikarabad).