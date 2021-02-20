Hyderabad: Kumbh Sandesh Yatra commences

Jubliee Hills: Telangana Jagruthi President Kalvakuntla Kavitha along with B Vinod Kumar, Vice President, State Financial commission, and Sathyavani, Chairman, Bharatheeyam foundation launched the Kumbh Shandesh preparatory journey (Sannahaka Yatra) organised by the Gramodaya Chamber of Commerce and technology mission (GCAT)at Peddamma Temple in Jubliee Hills on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Kavitha said "Our ancestors continue to teach the world lessons about the several sciences and traditions of India. Once again, all Western cultures are set aside in the context of Corona. Besides the 'salutation' practiced in India, there was a situation where the whole world had to observe many things like washing legs and hands in the morning and evening. I think the Kumbh Sandesh Yatra is very good for humanity.

The yatra would be fully supported not only by me personally but also by the Telangana Jagruthi Organisation and the state government."

The organisers said that Satyavani and Malkapuram Sivakumar, Chairman, DCMS, Medak District, are providing financial assistance for the success of the Kumbh Sandesh Yatra. They said many organisations like Divyaprema Seva Mission from Haridwar, ISRN from Delhi, Mass from Hyderabad, JD Foundation, Bharatiyam, Impact Foundation, Reddy JAC are also providing support.