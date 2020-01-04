Hyderabad: Layout Regularisation Scheme deadline extended again

Rajendranagar: Extending the time to avail the opportunity under layout regularisation scheme (LRS) for the straight seventh time, the GHMC has now set January 31 as last date to file applications under the scheme. In the last four years, the last date of filing applications for regularisation was extended almost six times; however, this time the officials cast doubts over the chances of further extension.



Upon completion of deadline of December 31, it was the sixth opportunity the GHMC provided to the people who constructed houses in unauthorised layouts. Though the GHMC has received a total of 85,325 applications from all the 31 circles under 5 operational zones, Hayathnagar circle stood on top with 26,511 applications. Kapra and Qutbullapur stand second and third in the row with 7633 and 7229 applications respectively.

Rajendranagar and Serilingampally circles too have significant number of applications. While Rajendranagar circle received 5463 applications since 2015, Serilingampally received 6350 applications for clearance.

However, in the last 4 years, majority of the applications were disposed of bringing down significantly the number of applications received for consideration. For instance, Charminar Zone that includes six circles such as Charminar, Malakpet, Santoshnagar, Chandrayangutta, Falaknuma and Rajendranagar received a total of 6386 applications. However, it has come down to 2797 after verification with a majority of applications coming from Rajendranagar circle.

According to officials, other than applications for properties on open space, buffer zone and full tank level of water bodies, were being cleared off after completing the due process. "Extension of deadline was inevitable as cash starved GHMC needed funds to execute projects. This is compelling the civic body to revise its decision to not to go for any further extension," observed Jitender, a social activist from Attapur under Rajendranagar.