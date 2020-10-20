Hyderabad: Life has changed forever for Hafiz Nagar residents

Hyderabad: Just four days ago, children of Hafiz Baba Nagar would be seen running around the by lanes in gay abandon. Today, the place resembles a ghost town. With no power, food and water to drink, many have shifted to safer locations and others who have no option are suffering in silence.

A few residents were seen returning to their houses and started cleaning and removing the sediments of mud. Tonnes of sand from Gurram Cheruvu washed down into the colony. Hundreds of vehicles including bikes, autos, cars were damaged and destroyed due to heavy flow of water. "Three bikes were washed away. Electronic goods, mattress, clothes other household items were damaged," said Shaik Mazhar, a resident of Hafiz Baba Nagar 'B' block.

"Even after 36 hours, there is water. There is no electricity in entire area. Everything has been washed away," said Mohammed Moinuddin, another resident. The affected areas include Falaknuma, Hafez Baba Nagar, Hashmabad, Nabeel colony, Balapur and Salala Barkas, Bandlaguda areas.

Local recover two bodies Faizaan , a resident, while providing food to the residents, near the end of the lane they found the body of unidentified man.

A little further, locals found another body of a women. Later, they informed the police officials and the bodies were shifted to a nearby hospital.

They also saved the life of an 80-year-old woman by shifting her to a safe location.

Delete Edit



