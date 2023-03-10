Hyderabad: 'Mahila Gosa-BJP Bharosa' to be observed today

Hyderabad: State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Thursday called upon party leaders to observe "Mahila Gosa-BJP Bharosa" to highlight atrocities against women in Telangana. Interacting with party women leaders here, he said the diksha was meant to expose the nine-year BRS rule letting down women and to expose its ploy in bringing forth the issue of the Women Reservations Bill for saving the CM's family. Party national vice-president D K Aruna, national executive member Vijaya Shanthi and BJP Mahila Morcha State leaders will take part in the Diksha from 11 AM to 4 PM on Friday.



Earlier, interacting with the Mahila Morcha leaders, he said the CM's family which has been in power since 2014 at no point raised the issue of women's reservation. Except for KCR's daughter Kavitha, none was given a party ticket in 2014 elections. In 2019 polls only two were given the opportunity. Of the 119 Assembly segments tickets were given only to four woman.

KCR's family never raised its voice on atrocities against women; belt shops were mushrooming in every village. Women sarpanches, MPTCs, ZPTCs and municipal chairpersons have been facing humiliation; but, the Kalavakuntla family remained mute spectators, he rued. It was only when the ED slapped a notice against Kavitha, the ruling family realised the importance of the Bill, Bandi added. He said if she is really worried about women's quota she should protest before her fathers' house demanding 33 per cent reservations in the party and the KCR government.

Bandi asked the party cadre to expose the conspiracy behind Kavitha's diksha on the Bill.