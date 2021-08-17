Hyderabad: Malla Reddy University common entrance test on August 21 & 22

Hyderabad: TheMalla Reddy University established in 2020 is conducting a common entrance test (MRUCET) on August 21t and 22 to determine eligibility and grant scholarships. It is looking for bright young individuals who have the potential to succeed at the university's higher levels of education.

Applicants will be able to apply online till August 20. The entrance exam is open to students of all State boards, the Central Board and other recognised institutions across the country, said a press release on Monday.

Built upon a spacious campus sprawling over 200 acres, the university is offering industry-focused specialised under-graduate and post-graduate courses with the aim of providing quality higher education on par with international standards.

Students can register on or before August 20.To know more about the examination details they can visit the university's website www.mallareddyuniversity.ac.in. This test is primarily intended to assess the student's knowledge base and skill set before awarding a scholarship or course seat.

Dr VSK Reddy, VC, said, "At Malla Reddy University, our mission is to impart value-based futuristic higher education moulding students into globally competent empowered youth, rich in culture and ethics along with professional expertise. This academic year, we have introduced several scholarships to support merit and economically weaker sections. For details, they can call Sanjeev 97010 02366