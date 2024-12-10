  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Man dies in road accident

Hyderabad: Man dies in road accident
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: A man lost his life after being struck by a private bus in Moosapet, Kukatpally, during the early hours of Monday. The victim, identified...

Hyderabad: A man lost his life after being struck by a private bus in Moosapet, Kukatpally, during the early hours of Monday. The victim, identified as Ramesh, was riding his bike from Erragadda towards Kukatpally when the accident occurred. At Moosapet, as Ramesh was making a turn, the private bus collided with his bike. He lost control and fell under the rear tyre of the bus, which ran over him, causing fatal injuries. He died on spot, informed the police.

Other motorists who witnessed the incident immediately alerted the Kukatpally police, who arrived at the scene to begin their investigation. The police registered a case and the body of the victim was later sent to Gandhi Hospital for a postmortem.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick