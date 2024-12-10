Hyderabad: Man dies in road accident

Hyderabad: A man lost his life after being struck by a private bus in Moosapet, Kukatpally, during the early hours of Monday. The victim, identified as Ramesh, was riding his bike from Erragadda towards Kukatpally when the accident occurred. At Moosapet, as Ramesh was making a turn, the private bus collided with his bike. He lost control and fell under the rear tyre of the bus, which ran over him, causing fatal injuries. He died on spot, informed the police.

Other motorists who witnessed the incident immediately alerted the Kukatpally police, who arrived at the scene to begin their investigation. The police registered a case and the body of the victim was later sent to Gandhi Hospital for a postmortem.