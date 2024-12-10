Live
- Power supply disrupted as lorry hits pole
- SC seeks response from High Courts of 8 States
- Rebel Akali leaders dissolve Sudhar Lehar
- AIPS accredited with NAAC A+ grade by UGC
- Manohar inspects VCFS, orders seizure of 483 tonnes of rice
- 88K emergency calls from Good Samaritans in UP
- IIT Hyd to host ‘Smart India Hackathon 2024’ finale on Dec 11, 12
- BITS Pilani signs MoU with T-Works
- Bustling stretch of Mehdipatnam, Shaikpet turns hub of traffic snarls
- House panel visits Visakha Dairy to probe into ‘irregularities’
Just In
Hyderabad: Man dies in road accident
Highlights
Hyderabad: A man lost his life after being struck by a private bus in Moosapet, Kukatpally, during the early hours of Monday. The victim, identified...
Hyderabad: A man lost his life after being struck by a private bus in Moosapet, Kukatpally, during the early hours of Monday. The victim, identified as Ramesh, was riding his bike from Erragadda towards Kukatpally when the accident occurred. At Moosapet, as Ramesh was making a turn, the private bus collided with his bike. He lost control and fell under the rear tyre of the bus, which ran over him, causing fatal injuries. He died on spot, informed the police.
Other motorists who witnessed the incident immediately alerted the Kukatpally police, who arrived at the scene to begin their investigation. The police registered a case and the body of the victim was later sent to Gandhi Hospital for a postmortem.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS