Hyderabad: Master Spellers to hold spelling bee, registrations underway

Hyderabad: Good news to all the spelling bee champs as the Master Spellers has announced a tie-up with Oxford University Press India to organise Master Spellers 2023-24 competition. The online spelling bee competition aims to provide a comprehensive approach to learning English in a self-motivated competitive manner.



Designed by English educators and powered by content from the Oxford University Press, the competition has been envisioned to foster a fraternity of young spellers and language learners.

The students can register it for the competition which will be held across seven groups from grades 1 to 12> They can can register individually or via schools on the website https://masterspellers.com/.