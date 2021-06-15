Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi’s maiden visit to Old City

Charminar: For the first time, Hyderabad City Mayor Gadwall Vijayalaxmi inspected the areas in the southern part of the city, she was accompanied by MLAs, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Charminar zonal commissioner, and other GHMC officers.

Mayor Vijayalaxmi, who first visited the Mir Alam Tank in Bahadurpura with Corporator Mohammed Mubeen observed that the horse hoof was unattended for a long time and she ordered it to be removed from time to time. She directed Zonal Commissioner Ashok Samrat to build flakes so that there would not fall out.

She along with MLA Prakash Gowd and Corporator Srinivas Reddy visited Rajendranagar circle and directed officials to strengthen the output of sanitation works by quickly completing the works in monsoon and she ordered garbage removal from open drains and roads on time as there is a high chance of raising stink.

Later, she went to Bandlaguda and suggested that steps be taken to beautify the open drains and set up a walking track to expedite the work there. She visited the Falaknuma bridge works and suggested that the nala works should be completed at the earliest.

On inspecting the Owaisi Hospital flyover works in Santosh Nagar expressed dissatisfaction with the delay in the works. She directed Chief Engineer Suresh to take immediate action to complete the works as early as possible.

Mayor along with Yakutpura MLA Syed Ahmed Pasha Quadri and MLC Mirza Riyaz-ul-Hassan Effendi inspected the Dabeerpura nala, Yakutpura nala, and appreciated the beautification works done in the area. Also, she has ordered the officials to complete the pending fencing works as early as possible. Corporators Alamdar Hussain Walajahi (Dabeerpura), Mohammed Wasayuddin (Rein Bazar), leaders, and other GHMC officers were present.