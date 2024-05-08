  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Metro assures uninterrupted service amid rains

Hyderabad: Metro assures uninterrupted service amid rains
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: A video circulating on social media showing the suspension of metro trains due to heavy rains and gusty winds caused panic among rail...

Hyderabad: A video circulating on social media showing the suspension of metro trains due to heavy rains and gusty winds caused panic among rail passengers on Tuesday.

However, metro rail officials clarified that there was no interruption to services. Many videos and tweets on X went viral, and despite heavy downpours, metro stations experienced significant crowds as city residents sought to avoid traffic congestion.

Metro rail officials reassured the public that train services were operating without disruption, with all necessary precautions in place.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X