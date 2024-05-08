Hyderabad: Metro assures uninterrupted service amid rains

Hyderabad: A video circulating on social media showing the suspension of metro trains due to heavy rains and gusty winds caused panic among rail passengers on Tuesday.

However, metro rail officials clarified that there was no interruption to services. Many videos and tweets on X went viral, and despite heavy downpours, metro stations experienced significant crowds as city residents sought to avoid traffic congestion.

Metro rail officials reassured the public that train services were operating without disruption, with all necessary precautions in place.