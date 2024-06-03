Hyderabad: Metro Rail Bhavan celebrates State Formation Day

  • Menu
The 10th Telangana State Formation Day was celebrated with pomp and gaiety at Metro Rail Bhavan, Rasoolpura, on Sunday.

Hyderabad: The 10th Telangana State Formation Day was celebrated with pomp and gaiety at Metro Rail Bhavan, Rasoolpura, on Sunday.

The managing director, HMRL and HAML, NVS Reddy, unfurled the national flag and recollected the sacrifices made by martyrs and others. Senior officials and staff of HMRL and HAML were present on the occasion.

