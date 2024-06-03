Live
- Be vigilant, alert, Naidu tells counting agents
- Nitrogen pressure reducing stations to cut cost, up productivity
- Over 11,000 poll-related FIRs registered in Andhra Pradesh
- Very hopeful of positive results: Sonia Gandhi
- Nadda holds meet with top BJP leaders
- All arrangements in place for counting exercise
- Vote counting to start at 8.30 am today
- Bengaluru breaks 133-yr record for highest daily rainfall in June
- India created world record with 64.2 cr voting
- Security blanket over AP
Just In
Hyderabad: Metro Rail Bhavan celebrates State Formation Day
Highlights
The 10th Telangana State Formation Day was celebrated with pomp and gaiety at Metro Rail Bhavan, Rasoolpura, on Sunday.
Hyderabad: The 10th Telangana State Formation Day was celebrated with pomp and gaiety at Metro Rail Bhavan, Rasoolpura, on Sunday.
The managing director, HMRL and HAML, NVS Reddy, unfurled the national flag and recollected the sacrifices made by martyrs and others. Senior officials and staff of HMRL and HAML were present on the occasion.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS