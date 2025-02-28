Hyderabad: Mosques in city spruced up for Ramzan as preps get underway

Hyderabad: Elaborate arrangements have been made at the historic Mecca Masjid for the smooth conduct of prayers during the upcoming month Ramzan. The Telangana State Minorities Welfare department made necessary arrangements at the historic mosque and other important mosques in the city.

All arrangements at mosques are in place. Mosques throughout the city have been outfitted with all the necessary arrangements to accommodate maximum numbers of people during the special prayers ‘Taraweeh’, which starts from Saturday night, while fasting starts from Sunday morning, depending on the moon sighting. One of the most notable mosques, the historic Mecca Masjid, which dates back to the 16th century, draws thousands of visitors during this sacred month. Many flock to attend the special prayers, where the chapters of the Holy Quran are recited.

The special arrangements include the installation of air coolers in the majority of mosques, as this year’s Ramzan would be the hottest as it is starting in March. Other arrangements, such as fans, are being maintained by mosque management committees, and some revenue-generating mosques are also availing the provision of ACs during this summer. To emphasise the significance of the month, mosques throughout the city have installed decorative lighting and newly erected ‘shamiyanahs’ (tents) to provide shade to namazis from the hot sun.

The state government has directed officials to take appropriate measures, and various departments in the city have geared up to ensure that people, particularly those in Muslim-majority areas, have uninterrupted electricity and water supply. The police have also made elaborate plans to maintain peace.

To ensure that people are not inconvenienced during Ramzan, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation initiated road repair works and sanitation near mosques. The Water Board has also made arrangements to ensure an adequate supply of water to the mosques via tankers.

Ahead of Ramzan, a coordination meeting of the officials of various government departments and public representatives was organised at the Mecca Masjid on February 17. Though inspections and the finalisation of the plan for repairs at a cost of over Rs 3 crore were done, the work to ensure the facilities began on Monday.

The meeting was attended by Tafseer Iqbal, Special Secretary, Telangana State Minorities Welfare Department, Yasmeen Basha, Director, Minorities Welfare, Faheem Qureshi, Chairman, TMREIS, Mir Zulfiqar Ali Charminar MLA and officials.

“We expect more than 5,000 people to attend the Taraweeh prayers during the first ten days of the Ramzan. Carpets are refurbished, the water Houz is cleaned up and refilled, and other required arrangements done,” said Superintendent of Mecca Masjid, Abdul Qadeer Siddiqui.

Maulana Hafeez Rizwan Qureshi, Khateeb Mecca Masjid, will recite three chapters of the Quran during the taraweeh prayers every night. The prayer sessions will commence after the sighting of the new moon indicating the beginning of the Ramzan.

Arrangements have also been done at the other important mosques in the city including the Shahi Masjid Bagh-e-Aam (Public Garden). The Shahi Masjid too witnesses a spike in footfall in Ramzan. Over 3,000 men and women will arrive at the Shahi masjid for Taraweeh each night.

Arrangements were also taken up at Chiran Fort mosque at Jubilee Hills, Jamia Masjid Musheerabad, Jamia Masjid Secunderabad, Jamia Masjid ‘Aiwan-E-Begumpet’, Hayat Bakshi Begum Masjid at Hayathnagar, Jamia Masjid Mahboob Chowk, and Jamia Masjid Afzalgunj.