Hyderabad: Muslims conduct last rites of Hindu man

Hyderabad: A group of Muslim men performed the last rites of a 23-year-old Hindu man who died of health complications.

The young man was a native of Kolkata. He along with his mother and sister had come to Osmania Hospital for treatment of his pancreas, but could not survive.

Volunteers of the Helping Hand Foundation (HHF), a city-based healthcare NGO, found the mother and sister crying, as they did not have money to perform the last rites.

They quickly completed all formalities at the hospital, arranged an ambulance to move the body, made arrangements at Panjagutta shamshanghat to perform the last rites.

According to Mujtaba Hasan Askari of HHF, the shamshanghat staff was quick to respond. Without any hesitation the volunteers performed the last rites.

The volunteers moved the inconsolable mother and sister to their shelter home and kept them there as they threatened to end their lives, unable to bear the sudden tragedy that hit them. "The young man had recently secured a government job and was the family's bread-earner," added Mujtaba.