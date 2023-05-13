Hyderabad: NALSAR varsity faces allegations over faulty faculty recruitment process

Hyderabad: Is NALSAR University of Law losing out vis a vis its counterparts like National Law University, Delhi (NLU) and National Law School of Indian University (NLSIU), Bengaluru attracting better teaching faculty from within the country and abroad?

The question assumes significance following allegations against the latest recruitment of teaching faculty, which is the second time in the last five years.

Early on, the university called for applications for the recruitment of permanent faculty in June 2018. However, for the stature of a national law university, only 10 candidates had attended the recruitment process against five permanent teaching positions. This led the university to face allegations of adopting a hasty and hurried recruitment process within a short period of six days. Thus, depriving the opportunity to genuine and eligible candidates to appear for interviews like in the case of other national law universities.

In the latest development, one aspirant had knocked on the doors of the State High Court seeking a stay on 56 permanent faculty recruitment positions notified by the NALSAR University of Law. However, no stay was granted, and the hearing was adjourned.

Meanwhile, the NALSAR campus was abuzz with the allegations that there is more than what meets the eye in the latest recruitment process.

At the latest, the university issued notification for 56 permanent faculty teaching positions on March 13, 2023. The number of teaching positions notified was more than all the teaching faculty currently serving at the university, including the contract teaching staff.

The job notification was placed on the university website. Besides, a small size advertisement in the newspapers was issued and appeared in a corner space, which would fail to attract readers’ attention. It is not like what other national law universities do as they want to attract the best talent, not only from across the country but also from abroad, the sources added.

The notification for the recruitment was issued on March 13, 2023, inviting applications to be submitted online. The last date for the same was fixed as March 31. Thus, giving only 15 days for candidates to apply from across the country and several Indians working abroad.

Later, the last date was extended for another 16 days. But it appeared only on the University website in a very inconspicuous place. Further, the university allegedly did not give any corrigendum in the newspapers about the extension of the last date.

Speaking to The Hans India, a contract faculty member of the university said that the general practice adopted by the National Law Universities, like NLSIU, Bengaluru and the NLU Delhi, last year gave time from one month to 45 days for applying to attract the best possible talent. Because the documents needed and getting duly certified by the gazetted officials or officials concerned takes a lot of time. Also, the University Grants Commission (UGC) is encouraging top universities to recruit faculty members from abroad to rope in international expertise into the university system. Conscious of the same, the NLUs have been competing with one another to hire the best talent from within the country. Also, the Indians who are working abroad, and some of whom studied earlier at the NLUs want to come back to serve in their own country.

“Initially giving a short time of 15 days, and then extending it in a way that goes unnoticed by the NALSAR University is thus coming under sharp criticism.

Further, it was alleged that the university had issued a general intimation through email on May 2, 2023, about the date of the written test fixed on May 13, 2023, at its campus in Hyderabad. This was against the general practice of each eligible candidate who applied to receive individual intimations. It further raises questions and doubts about the process followed by the university. Because it reportedly leaves many eligible candidates deprived of the opportunity to compete and the university losing an edge vis a vis its counterparts putting all-out efforts to get the best teaching talent.