Hyderabad: Nature camp organised at Forest Trek Park

Hyderabad: A nature camp was conducted in collaboration with Wandering Bee Holidays Organisation at Forest Trek Park as part of eco-tourism programmes under the auspices of Telangana Forest Development Corporation (TGFDC) on Saturday.

As many as 26 people from all over Hyderabad participated in the camp. The camp started on June 1 at 4 pm and ended on Sunday at 10 am. All those who had booked on Saturday at 4 pm were present near Rain Tree Rachabanda in the park. Eco Tourism Forest Range Officer Srinivas, Projects Manager K Suman, and Wandering Bee Ranghavendra Prasad explained to them the upcoming activities of the camp.





Later, while hiking, he enthusiastically participated in team-building programmes organised near Marrichettu Rachabanda. After that, they reached the camp site set up at Checkdam Pond, gave a demo on how to pitch the tent, and started fixing the tent with them. After the meal, everyone was given night lamps (lanterns) and started trekking at night. After trekking, a camp fire was arranged at the camp, and entertainment programmes were conducted by them.





The next day, at 5:45 am a bird walk programme was arranged; everyone was given brochures with the names of the birds to identify them and binoculars to view them. Hari Gopala Chari acted as the resource person for the walk and explained about the birds. They saw 15 types of birds. The participants trekked over the hills to Pimmata Peddacheru and had breakfast at Peddacheru. Afterwards, everyone actively participated in activities like river-crossing, wally-crossing, and climbing as part of adventure activities.





The officials informed children about the importance of different trees at the camp; aspects of the environment, and the importance of preserving them. Children will also be made aware of the natural and built resources of the city. TGFDC executive director (ecotourism) Ranjit Naik explained that from now on every week ‘Prakriti Shibhiram’ (nature camps) will be conducted; those interested should contact 9493549399 and 93463 64583. In the coming days, nature tourism will be given a lot of attention, and nature camps (alcohol prohibited) will be encouraged.



Plantation Manager Lakshma Reddy, naturalists Srikanth and Bhaskar, and adventure trainers Satish, Madhu, Rakesh, Babu, and Venkatesh TGFDC staff participated in the programme.