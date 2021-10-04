Hyderabad: New chairman for PRCI

Hyderabad: The Public Relations Council of India (PRCI), Hyderabad, got a new chairman. Shakeel Ahmed, who was the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of South Central Railway (SCR) has been made the chairman.

he PRCI in a release said, "Shakeel Ahmed, who has been the PRO for railways for past 23 years and was also on deputation to the Rail Land Development Authority has been nominated as the chairman of PRCI." It said "Aneeja Guttikonda, the Chief Technical Officer (Communications) of the National Academy of Agricultural Research Management, has been nominated as vice-chairperson. Philip Joshua, head, corporate communication, NCC Ltd as secretary, Noel Robinson PRO from Delhi Public School, as treasurer and Jacob Ross, PRO in CM office as joint secretary."