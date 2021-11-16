Hyderabad: New Education Policy ushers in change

Hyderabad: "The New Education Policy (NEP) policy is aimed at bringing transformational change and envisages broad-based, multi-disciplinary, holistic under-graduate education with flexible curricula, creative combinations of subjects, and multiple entry and exit points with appropriate certification", said Prof Y Narasimhulu, Director, HRDC, University of Hyderabad.

Delivering a lecture on 'National Education Policy' at GITAM Deemed to be University, hyderabad on Monday, he stressed the character of the policy and said it was flexibility, equitable access which motivated the faculty to provide more quality lectures than google provides.

Prof Narasimhulu advised them to give choice to students to choose subjects and encourage them to learn online. He requested that they have to create small video lectures, upload them and be available to students, not limiting a particular institute. He stressed "the emergence of disruptive technologies, which are going to change everything".

He called for education which instils capacity, courage to question and built in creative structure. "Most jobs are linked with cognitive skills and allow students to learn along with written abilities, communication skills and blended learning. While continuous assessment is there at every stage; faculty need not worry about marks."

Prof Narasimhulu observed that "NEP makes recommendations for motivating, energising, and building capacity of faculty thorough clearly defined, independent, transparent recruitment, freedom to design curricula/pedagogy, incentivising excellence, movement into institutional leadership. The policy plays a significant role in increasing online courses and digital repositories, funding for research, improved student services, credit-based recognition of MOOCs".

He said an academic bank of credit is to be established for digitally storing academic credits earned from different HEIs, so that they can be transferred and counted towards final degree earned.