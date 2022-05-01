Hyderabad: No initiative to recruit teachers in government schools

Hyderabad: Just a month is left for the new academic year to begin, but no initiative has been taken to recruit teachers in almost all government schools. For the past seven years government teachers' promotion is still pending.



According to government schools teachers, around 21,000 teachers' posts are vacant and also promotion are pending. Yet no schedule for transfers has been issued.

For the new academic year, the government planned to improve infrastructure under the Mana Ooru-Mana Badi programme and also introduce English medium, but with lack of teachers how it will be possible. The government teachers demanded that teacher posts should be filled based on student strength.

Chava Ravi, general secretary, Telangana State United Teachers' Federation (TSUTF), said, "as the next academic year will be starting from June 13, no notification has been issued for filling the vacant teacher's posts. If teachers are to get promoted to higher posts and for vacant posts, teachers should be appointed. We have been demanding for long the State government to fill the posts as in every government school teacher's post is empty."

Jangaiah, a government school teacher, said," in the last academic year we have seen a tremendous increase in student strength in government schools. Also the State government is promoting and requesting students to take admission in government schools, but no steps are being taken to recruit to fill vacant posts of teachers. As we have seen in the last academic year, teachers were under tremendous pressure to accommodate increased strength. To help them, at least this year the government should identify vacancies, as per the latest strength in government schools, and fill them through the District Selection Committee."

Syamsunder, a government school teacher, said. "from the next academic year English medium study will be introduced. It's a good initiative. Many students have already taken admission, but almost all government schools have teacher crunch. First, before recruiting teachers, promotion and transfers should be completed; once teachers are promoted there will be many vacancies in both higher and primary classes. Across the State, nearly around 5,000 new primary headmaster posts should be sanctioned; but no step has been taken yet,"