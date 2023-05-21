Hyderabad: No takers for Rs 2,000 currency notes

Hyderabad: People of twin cities had to face some problems on Saturday as they could not use Rs 2,000 currency notes even in place like petrol pumps. The petrol pump attendants insisted that the consumers buy at least fuel worth Rs 1,000 if they bring Rs 2,000 notes. Some petrol bunks even displayed boards to the effect.

When asked, they told Hans India that there were not many who brought Rs 2,000 notes as they have almost been out of circulation from the pockets of the common man for quiet sometime.

But still, the traders are not willing to take the risk of taking Rs 2,000 notes. Narayan Singh, an interior decorator, who went to purchase groceries at a mall near Malakpet said that the cashier refused to take the Rs 2,000 note.

Narayan had to pay through the UPI mode. Vineet (name changed) a cashier at a mall near Punjagutta said that some of the customers were bringing Rs 2,000 note for goods worth Rs 200 and this was resulting in shortage of smaller denominations.

He said that initially they were taking the notes but with more customers coming up, they were asked to bring change or purchase more items so that there will be no problem in giving change. The Begum Bazar Kirana Marchant’s Association member Arun Kumar said that the traders anticipate impact from Monday. He said, “I have a shop and I am ready to take the note, but I am not seeing the big notes. I have seen the big note in single digits during the last one month and the association has also asked the members to accept the notes,” said Arun Kumar.

Narasimha, a workshop owner, said that he had seven notes and wanted to dispose of them in the cash deposit machines. Problem for us is not big it may be a problem for big money hoarders and some politicians and not for common people like me, he said.