Hyderabad: Noida man arrested for committing burglaries

Hyderabad: The Special Operations Team (SOT) of Balanagar police on Friday arrested a 30-year-old man from who committed robberies at several houses in the Alwal and Keesara area. The accused was identified as Giri Gangadhar, a native of Noida, New Delhi and recovered 40 tolas of gold and 1 kg of silver from his possession.



According to the police, the accused is a notorious burglar who used to visit Alwal and surrounding areas with the intention to commit burglaries. He mainly targeted locked homes in lonely streets and colonies and after broke into the houses using rod and other equipment and committed the offence. Later, he travelled to Delhi to avoid suspicion and would spend the amount on his lavish lifestyle.

The Cyberabad police issued an advisory urging people to use strong steel locks on their doors, install CCTV cameras in their houses and surroundings, and keep jewellery and valuables in a locker. "When going out of town, carry your valuables and ask your neighbours to keep a watch on your home," the advisory said. "Don't share your travel details with anyone, especially on social media, and don't allow strangers into your home," it added.