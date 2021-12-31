Hyderabad: One Nation-One Grid-One Frequency

Hyderabad: As part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (POWERGRID) is commemorating its landmark achievement of completion of One Nation-One Grid-One Frequency. It is celebrating the anniversary of this momentous occasion on December 31 by organising a number of events.

The 70 sub-stations in the country, including seven spread across Telangana and AP, along with the Regional Headquarters, Secunderabad, will be lit up in tricolour to mark the achievement. People will witness the projection of a video film, which captures benefits of One-Nation One-Grid One-Frequency for the common man, encapsulating views of eminent personalities of the power sector on the achievement. An outreach activity will also be done to make people aware about the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations.

Medical camps are being organised for communities living in the vicinity of 70 sub-stations. The local population will be able to benefit from the camps through free health check-ups. Blood donation camps will also be organised at various places.