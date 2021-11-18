Hyderabad: One-year-girl falls off building in Habeebnagar, dies

One-year-old girl who was undergoing treatment after falling off a building in Habeebnagar died on Wednesday in Hyderabad. She was identified Akshara.



The incident occurred when the girl was playing in the balcony by herself when her parents were not around. She is said to have squeezed herself into the grills in the balcony to look out and accidentally fell off the building.

She was shifted to Niloufer hospital for treatment where she died while undergoing treatment.

The police said that the girl's parents went for work leaving her with grandmother who was not around during the time of the incident. The Habeebnagar police registered a case and launched an investigation.