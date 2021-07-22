Hyderabad: Osmania University convocation in October

Hyderabad: The 81st convocation of Osmania University will be held in the second week of October. The varsity will confer degrees, diplomas and gold medals on successful candidates of annual and supplementary examinations of all programmes, including distance education, conducted during July 2018 to June 2020. The PhD degrees which are awarded up to September 30, 2021 will also be considered.

Regular candidates of all diploma, UG, PG, MPhil and PhD programmes (including those from autonomous colleges and PGRRCDE) should submit their applications online through OU website www.osmania.ac.in by paying the prescribed fee.

The candidates who have already taken their degree certificates, in absentia, are not eligible to apply. If they do so, the fee paid will not be refunded.

Those who do not register for the convocation will have to take the certificates (degrees) in absentia.

The last date for applications by PhD candidates with a fee of Rs 500 is September 30. Students of diploma, UG, PG and MPhil programmes can apply with a fee of Rs 625 till September 25, and with a late fee of Rs 200 will be accepted till September 30.