Hyderabad : Osmania University teachers want principals, admin officers on rotation basis

Hyderabad : The Osmania University Teachers' Association (OUTA) demanded to adopt a rotation policy in the appointment of principals of the university colleges and administration.

In a letter to the in-charge Vice-Chancellor, Aravind Kumar, here on Monday, it said that several faculty members have approached the OUTA and expressed concern about continuing some teachers as principals over a period of time.

OUTA president Prof B Manohar said that the teachers concerned had joined the service along with the acting principals through the same recruitment process. But they feel that they being denied the opportunity of working as principals.

Because "the university administration favours few individuals continue to occupy these positions, some teachers from the Engineering College demand a chance should be given to them to prove their mettle as the principal," he added.

The OUTA said that all the administrative positions in the university are honorary and a chance should be given to all the teachers to occupy the administrative positions. However, the present administration extending the term of some principals and administrators in the guise of in-charge vice-chancellor's decision or succumbing to the pressure from the influential groups.

Against this backdrop, the OUTA requested the in-charge VC to follow the rotation policy and give a chance to new faces while making the fresh appointments. Also, while extending the term of principals and administrators, to avoid any heartburn among the teachers.