Cong to launch 'MGNREGA Bachao' stir from Jan 10

New Delhi: The Congress on Saturday announced a nationwide 'MGNREGA Bachao Sangram' from January 10 to February 25 to demand the withdrawal of the VB G-RAM-G Act, and restoration of MGNREGA as a rights-based law, the right to work, and the authority of panchayats. Addressing a joint press conference, Congress general secretaries K C Venugopal and Jairam Ramesh said through the new VBG RAM G Act, the Centre has ensured complete centralisation as “employment will no longer be a right under the new Act”, which will be challenged in court.

On whether the states ruled by the INDIA bloc constituents would not implement the new Act or oppose it, Venugopal said the Congress would hold consultations with all the alliance partners on the way forward. A consensus will be reached within the opposition-ruled chief ministers, and “we will explore possibilities of how to move forward on this”, Venugopal said.

Ramesh claimed that no BJP-ruled state is in a position to implement the G RAM G law, which, he said, is against the federal structure of the country.

Venugopal also termed the Act an attack against the federal structure itself, as “no discussion was held with the states to implement it, even as their finances will be