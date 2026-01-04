Hindu bizman stabbed, set on fire by mob in Bangla dies

New Dehi: A Hindu businessman, who was brutally attacked, hacked and set on fire three days ago, died on Saturday in Bangladesh, a minority faith group leader said.

This is the fifth death of a person from the Hindu community since December, and radical groups in Bangladesh are visibly trying to intimidate the minority faiths, Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council spokesman Kajol Debnath said.

Khokon Chandra Das, 50, was assaulted near Keurbhanga Bazar in Damudya in Shariatpur district, about 100 km south of Dhaka, on Wednesday night while returning home after closing his shop. “Das died this morning after battling for life for three days,” Debnath confirmed.

Das, who ran a medicine shop and mobile banking business, was travelling in an autorickshaw when the attackers intercepted the vehicle and allegedly beat him up, hacked him with sharp weapons and then poured petrol on his head before setting him on fire, media reports had said on Thursday. In a bid to save himself, Das jumped into a roadside pond as locals