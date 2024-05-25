Hyderabad: Passenger arrested for trying to open aircraft door mid-flight

Hyderabad: A passenger was apprehended at RGIA for purportedly trying to open the door of a flight travelling from Indore to Hyderabad while in mid-air on Friday, said the police.

A 29-year-old flyer allegedly tried to open the door mid-air and argued with the airline staff minutes before the flight was to land at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), police said, based on the complaint filed by the airline staff. After the flight landed at RGIA, the airline staff lodged a complaint against the passenger, based on which a case was registered against him, and he was arrested.

The police said that the passenger, a resident of Chandragirinagar in Gajularamaram, had travalled to Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh along with his friend and had boarded the flight to Hyderabad from Indore. The airline staff and some co-passengers had tried to stop him from opening the door after they found his behaviour ‘weird’, and it is said that he had allegedly consumed 'bhang' (an edible preparation made from the psychotropic cannabis plant) before boarding the flight, police added.