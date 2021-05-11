Hyderabad : Plaint lodged with Human rights commission on deaths at King Koti hospital

Hyderabad : A complaint has been lodged with the state Human rights commission over the death of three people due to lack of oxygen. The state general secretary of BC welfare association Rachala Yugandhar goud lodged the complaint with the human rights panel.

In his complaint he said that the Principal Secretary of the Health Department of the State Hyderabad DMHO hospital superintendent and the Nodal Officer of the hospital were responsible for the deaths of the three Covid patients.

He urged the commission to take action against the responsible officials in the issue. He also urged the commission to issue directions to the state government to provide all basic amenities in all the hospitals of the state.

He also urged the commission to issue orders for the prevention of such incidents in the state in future besides issuing directions to pay Rs.25 lakh compensation to the family members of the victims.

Meanwhile, the Director of Medical Education has clarified that the deaths did not occur due to a shortage of oxygen and said that there is absolutely no shortage of oxygen.

Denying all the allegations over the deaths he said, "The patients who died were critical and their families were informed about the condition of their patients, there is sufficient oxygen available in the hospital its just a coincidence, he clarifeid.