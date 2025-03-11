Hyderabad Plans Dedicated Hostel for Children with Special Needs

Hyderabad: To enhance support for children with special needs, Hyderabad District Collector Anudeep Durishetty has directed officials to submit proposals for establishing a dedicated hostel in the district. The initiative aims to provide a secure and nurturing environment, with a strong focus on education, healthcare, and recreational activities.

During his visit to the government girls’ special home and the home for mentally challenged children in Kachiguda on Tuesday, Durishetty inspected the existing facilities and assessed the feasibility of setting up the hostel. He reviewed key infrastructure, including the playground, kitchen, dining area, art gallery, and nutrition garden, emphasising the importance of holistic development for the children.

Highlighting the unique status of Hyderabad as the only district in Telangana with a government-run special home for girls, Durishetty stressed the need to expand facilities and improve educational opportunities. He underscored the importance of continuous support and counselling to help children remain mentally strong, urging officials to introduce dedicated sessions to boost their confidence and emotional well-being.

Beyond the proposal for a new hostel, the Collector also instructed officials to submit plans for upgrading basic amenities at the existing home, ensuring a better quality of life for the children residing there. The initiative reflects the administration’s commitment to inclusivity and improved care for children with special needs in Hyderabad.