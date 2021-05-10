Hyderabad: Pleas to impose restrictions in micro-containment zones

Hyderabad: In wake of the surging Covid-19 cases public demanded the authorities to impose strict restrictions in view of Covid-19.



Recently, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) identified 63 micro-containment zones in its jurisdiction but had neither barricaded the zone nor was any no movement restrictions imposed in these containment zones identified in different parts of the city, following which people appeal the authorities to put restrictions to stop the spread of the virus. "Even though these containment zones have to be barricaded immediately the authorities have not imposed any restrictions in these areas where the cases were being reported high," said T Dinesh, Resident of Alwal.

Health officials were closely monitoring the corona positive patients and the Entomology wing of GHMC were spraying the Sodium Hypochlorite in all the containment zones frequently to curb the virus, said an GHMC official. Even the fever surveys are in progress and the team was conducting the survey door-to-door and is giving the Covid kits to those who detected fever, the official added.

"It would be better if the State government would revise the timings of night curfew instead of 9pm the curfew should begin at least from 5pm to curb the spread of the virus," said J Karteek, Resident of Malkajgiri.

However most of the neighboring states have already imposed lockdown whereas Telangana has only imposed curfew, he added.

However GHMC and Non-governmental organizations have already set up isolation centers for Covid patients in different parts of the city by turning up educational institutions, hotels and banquet halls into isolation centers and these centres are increasing in the city day-by-day.