Hyderabad Police Arrest BJP Leader's Son In Cocaine Bust At Five-Star Hotel Party

The Hyderabad Police have apprehended ten individuals, including the son of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, on charges related to the possession and use of cocaine at a gathering held in a five-star hotel room, officials revealed on Monday.



Among those arrested is Gajjala Vivekanand, the son of BJP leader G Yoganand and the grandson of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister K Rosaiah, who stands accused of consuming cocaine during a party hosted in a hotel room at Radisson Blu in Gachibowli. Additionally, nine others, including individuals named Syed Abbas Ali Jeffery, Nirbhay, and Kedhar, were also detained in connection with the same incident.



Acting on a tip-off, the police conducted a raid at the hotel premises, where they confiscated three used plastic covers containing cocaine (each weighing approximately one gram before consumption), white-colored paper utilized for drug consumption, and three mobile phones.



Subsequent to preliminary investigations, a police team proceeded to Gajjala Vivekanand's residence in Jubilee Hills. He was subsequently taken to the police station for interrogation, during which he confessed to organizing a party in his hotel room at Radisson Blu, where cocaine was consumed. Vivekanand's drug test during a medical examination returned positive results.



Aged 37, Vivekanand holds the position of Director at Manjeera Group of Companies and is the son of businessman G Yoganand, who had previously contested the Telangana polls from the Serilingampally Assembly constituency on a BJP ticket.



The authorities are currently conducting further inquiries to identify the individuals involved in drug peddling and consumption in connection with the case.

