Hyderabad: Police conducts raids on pubs for violating COVID-19 norms

The west zone task force police have conducted raids on several pubs in Hyderabad for violating COVID-19 norms. The pubs are said to have violated 'no mask no entry' rule which would lead to the increase of coronavirus positive cases in the state.

The police also found out a few pubs also opened the dance floors which were restricted by the government and registered against them. Officials observed that stern action will be taken against the pubs for violating COVID-19 rules.

The state government permitted to open pubs and bars in Hyderabad on September 25 following all the COVID precautionary measures.

As per the COVID-19 protocol, all the pubs and bars must install thermal screening at the entrance, maintaining hygienic conditions, ban on gatherings, musical events or dance floors. Deep cleaning and sanitisation of entire bar premises should be done twice a day i.e, in the morning and the evening.

Sanitisation should be done before a customer occupies a seat and proper ventilation in the bar. The orders also said that all the permit rooms will be remained closed until further orders.