Hyderabad: Police seize hawala money worth Rs 3.35 crore in vehicle checking

Hyderabad: Sleuths of the Commissioner’s Task Force North Zone along with the Banjara Hills Police seized unaccounted cash of Rs 3.35 crore during vehicle checking in Banjara Hills on Tuesday. It was the sixth case within hours after the election code came into force in State.

During vehicle checking, the police effected the seizure with a money-counting machine at TV-9 signal junction, Road no 3, Banjara Hills.

According to the police, on enquiry the respondent, ChimpireddyHanumantha Reddy (48), disclosed that he is working in a private firm. He along with other three persons used to collect ‘hawala’ amounts and deliver at various places in the twin cities. For dealing in ‘hawala’ transactions they have opened an office at Sai Krupa Building, Aurora Colony, Banjara Hills.

DCP West Zone Joel Davis said, Bachala Prabhakar (52) receives orders from customers for ‘hawala’ amounts. “On his directions Hanumantha Reddy, Mandala Sriramulu Reddy (41) and Mandala Uday Kumar Reddy (23) collect and distribute hawala amount as per customer requirements. For delivering Rs. 1 crore he used to charge Rs 25,000 as commission,” he added.

The DCP said on Tuesday on the directions of Prabhakar, Hanumantha Reddy along with other persons, collected hawala amounts from Begum Bazar, Nampally, Goshamahal and Jubilee Hills.

While they were shifting the collected amount to the office in a car, the police intercepted the vehicle near TV-9 traffic signal and found the cash during checking.