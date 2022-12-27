Hyderabad police urges government departments to take cyber security measures

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Police have urged government departments to observe cyber hygiene and take cyber security measures to avoid getting trapped by fraudsters.



The advisory comes in the wake of cases where the database of Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) and a few government agencies was targeted by fraudsters causing financial or data loss.

Joint Commissioner of Police, Detective Department, Dr Gajarao Bhupal said that government departments and other agencies have been requested to maintain basic cyber hygiene.



"Employees should know the basics like not clicking mails received from unknown sources, distinguishing between phishing mails and regular mails. Basic safety measures including having cyber security software should be initiated in all organizations to prevent hacking," he said.

In the offices where there are financial transactions or security-related issues, we are asking them to have cyber-security teams to foil cyber or ransomware attacks.

"Particularly PSU banks, government treasures, government agencies and departments dealing in money required to have more advanced cyber security systems. Awareness is being created in coordination with other agencies concerned," another official said.

The police cited several examples including the Mahesh Bank case where the fraudsters sent phishing mails and conned the staff to open them. Through the gateway, the gang had managed to enter into the server and do transactions by diverting sums of money.

"The police spent close to Rs. 58 lakh in investigation of the case. Imagine how much public money is spent due to negligence," the senior official remarked.