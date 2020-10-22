Hyderabad: Pregnant woman hangs self, harassment by in-laws suspected

Hyderabad: A 24-year-old pregnant woman committed suicide by hanging herself at her home in Jagadgirigutta on Thursday. She was identified as Krishnapriya.

Krishnapriya, a resident of Dilsukhnagar got married four years ago and was divorced later. Later, she married one Sravan Kumar, a gym owner after falling in love with each other. The woman was five-month-old pregnant.

On Wednesday night, Krishnapriya hanged herself from the fan and committed suicide at her in-laws' home in Jagadgirigutta. The police were informed about her death who reached the spot and launched an investigation. They are trying to ascertain the reasons that led her to take the extreme step.

Meanwhile, Krishnapriya's mother Leela alleged that Sravan and his parents has been harassing his daughter for additional dowry. A case has been registered by the police.

In a case of a suspected suicide, a 13-year-old girl was found hanging at her house in Jawahar Nagar police station area three days ago. The girl is believed to have been committed suicide due to family problems.