Hyderabad: Protest continues at OU campus on day two

Hyderabad: On the second day on Saturday, the Osmania University was in the grip of tension as the student unions staged a massive dharna against the TSPSC paper leak.

Police detained ABVP activists when they took out rally from OU campus to Indira park. Police also house arrested Congress leaders including TPCC president A Revanth Reddy and prevented him from not attending the unemployedDeekshaorganised by some student unions. The police had taken the student leaders into preventive custody when they attempted to take out a rally to protest against the TSPSC exam paper leak. According to the police, at around 12 noon, a group of ABVP activists took out a rally from Arts College building in the campus and intended to march towards Dharna Chowk at Indira Park where the BJP was holding a dharna.

As there was no permission for the rally, huge police force was deployed at the campus. The police the stopped and detained the ABVP activists and shifted them to different police stations. Anticipating law and order problem, police forces camped outside the residents of Congress leader RevanthReddy and other senior leaders. The congress leaders were not allowed to come out of their homes till evening.