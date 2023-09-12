Hyderabad: Rail Coach Restaurant opened at Necklace Road station

Hyderabad: The Secunderabad division of the South Central Railway has launched a Rail Coach Restaurant on the premises of Necklace Road railway station by offering a novel experience to food lovers---providing them with a unique dining ambiance.

According to the railway officials, this is the second such coach restaurant in Telangana after the Restaurant on Wheels was started at Kacheguda Station.

The Necklace Road Railway station is one of the busiest in the suburbs network of the twin cities having lots of picnic spots around the station. It witnesses good number of tourist footfall daily. To provide an unparalleled dining experience to the twin city food connoisseurs, the station has been chosen to set up the concept of a coach restaurant.

Accordingly, one unused coach has been completely refurbished with modern and aesthetic interiors to provide a unique dining experience to passengers. The rail coach restaurant at Necklace Road has been awarded to Boomerang Restaurant, Hyderabad for five years.

This multi-cuisine restaurant has been opened at the vacant space in the circulating area providing dining opportunities to both rail passengers and common public. The restaurant offers both dine-in and takeaway facility to customers. Situated along one of the popular places in Hyderabad, the coach restaurant initiative provides a unique blend of nostalgia and gastronomy along with an unforgettable dining experience to its users, said a senior SCR officer.

Arun Kumar Jain, the SCR general manager, said that good connoisseurs in the twin cities will get another distinctive food service option.