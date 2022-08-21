Hyderabad: Rajiv Gandhi's birth anniversary celebrated at Charminar

Hyderabad: The 78th birth anniversary celebrations of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi were celebrated at Charminar here on Saturday. The celebrations were organised by Rajiv Gandhi Sadhbhavana Yatra Commemoration Committee. Sadbhavana Committee chairman and senior Congress leader G Niranjan hoisted the party flag and paid floral tributes at the portrait of Rajiv Gandhi.

Speaking on the occasion, Congress leader Niranjan highlighted the significance of Sadbhvana yatra undertaken by former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi for spreading the message that people with different religions and beliefs should live peacefully in the country and eschew violence. With the Yatra, Rajiv Gandhi instilled communal harmony, unity, brotherhood and love in the society at large, he said.

The people still remember the historic Sadbhavna Yatra held in twin cities on October 19, 1990. During his visit to Hyderabad, former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi interacted with people from different communities and also consoled those who were affected during the communal riots, Niranjan said.

He further said that Rajiv Gandhi had served the nation as the Prime Minister for a short period but brought in remarkable changes to strengthen the democracy and development of the country.

Rajiv Gandhi had granted the voting right to youth who attained the age of 18 years which enabled them participate in democratic process. His move for amendments in Panchayathraj system enabled to strengthen the local bodies. Moreover, the revolutionary reforms initiated by Rajiv Gandhi in the communication sector made our youth to get the employment in all over the world, the Congress leader added.