Hyderabad: Ration card applicants cry foul over rejection

Hyderabad: Rejected ration card applicants are still struggling to get the cards. As per official records, nearly 1,06,818 applications were rejected in July, and of them, they are many whose applications were rejected even without any field inspection by the authorities concerned.



Despite several requests from the applicants, there has been no progress in resolving the issue. Vexed with this, an applicant, Bismillah Bee, has filed a petition in Telangana High Court in December with the help of a city-based NGO ASEEM. Further, there are many who are still struggling for reapplying for ration cards.

To understand the claim of the government rejecting the applications, a team of Human Rights Law Network along with the Association for Socio-Economic Empowerment of the Marginalised (ASEEM) conducted a fact-finding check to know the ground reality. They found that without any filed verification, the applications were rejected. A few beneficiaries alleged that the Telangana State Civil Supplies department without conducting proper checks has denied cards to many who are further deprived of other welfare schemes that are based on ration cards.

Speaking to The Hans India, S Q Masood, a social activist and the secretary of ASEEM said, "The applications of many were rejected without any notice. Our Association has come forward to help the applicants write letters to the government for conducting re-inquiry of applications rejected and also helping them to get legal help to challenge the same in the High Court."

Bismillah Bee, a resident of Kishan Bagh and one of the applicants whose plea got rejected said, "The Civil Supplies department has rejected my application alleging that I own a four-wheeler, but it is not true. Without checking the facts, they have rejected the application. Due to this, my family has been deprived of various benefits. Many times, I have reapplied for the new card, but of no use. Fed up of not getting a reply, I have filed a petition in the High Court."

"Our application was rejected without providing any information and reason. We are very much eligible for a ration card, but the government did not consider my request. Also, I have complained to the Chief Rationing Officer seeking re-verification of the application and I am still waiting for their response," said B Kasthure, a resident of Asif Nagar. Refuting the allegations levelled by the applicants, on the condition of anonymity, an Assistant Civil Supply officer said, "About 1,06,818 applications were rejected as they were found ineligible due to various reasons such as applicants not being 'below the poverty line'. Another main reason is that maximum people had migrated from various places and their details were not clear. The Civil Supplies Department uses various metrics to verify the eligibility of an applicant and then cancel a person's food security card eligibility."