Hyderabad: Red alert along Musi

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has sounded a red alert along the Musi river in the wake of heavy inflows after the release of water from Himayatsagar, Osmansagar and other water bodies in the catchment areas.

The GHMC has made necessary arrangements to evacuate people living on the banks of Musi at Chaderghat and Musarambagh in case of surge in water levels.

In Shankar Nagar, a group of dwellers have already been shifted to the shelter homes opened in the nearby function halls and schools. They were being provided food, medicine and other basic facilities to stay in the shelter homes till normalcy was restored. The Corporation officials said that 324 special teams have been deployed in the city to assist the residents living in the low-lying areas and on the banks of Musi in the next two days. Over 200 motor pumps were pressed into service to drain water from the submerged areas. GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar instructed Zonal Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners to be vigilant and keep an eye on the areas near the banks of Musi.

Teams from State Medical and Health, Tourism, Roads and Buildings and Energy departments have been formed to take up rescue and relief operations in the flood-affected areas. Top priority is being given to de-silting of the nalas to ensure that no water stagnation takes place in case the city witnesses heavy rains in the next 24 hours as predicted by the IMD. The State Irrigation department was closely monitoring water flows in the two main reservoirs and updating the GHMC officials of the inflows into the Musi river on hourly basis.

People have been requested to reach out to GHMC for any grievances through My GHMC app, twitter or call 040-21111111.

A monsoon control room has been set up at the GMHC head office. In case of emergency, people can also directly contact Corporation Mayor G Vijayalaxmi on her mobile number 9704444053, they said.