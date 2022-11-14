Hyderabad: Residents run for relocation of Jawahar Nagar dump yard

Hyderabad: Around 250 residents of Dammaiguda and Jawahar Nagar, along with members of the Joint Action Committee of the Anti-dump yard, organised on Sunday 2 K run to highlight their struggles due to the dump yard.

They also staged a dharna in front Jawahar Nagar municipal office demanding take up of bio-mining of the dump yard, as per the National Green Tribunal (NGT) orders.

Protesters pointed out that despite the NGT ordering the GHMC to start bio-mining, no progress has been made by the civic body. They recalled that the State government had promised the locals over three years back that the dump yard would be shifted to three different alterative sites--Lakdaram in Patancheru mandal, Pyaranagar in Gummadidala mandal and Khanapur at Talakondapally village in Ranga Reddy district). But that only seems to be on paper.

The protesters demanded the government to organise health camps every month, as many health issues have been reported in the two areas.

Sandeep, one of the protesters, said, "this 2K run and protest were organised to highlight our pleas. For past many years we have been fighting for shifting of the dump yard, because of which we are unable to reside. Already water and air has been polluted.

As per the order of the high court and the NGT implementation of bio-mining will have a positive impact on the environment. Also, the site that has been polluted will be cleaned."

He added, "We are vexed of hearing false promises by the government. To awake them we have organised a 2K run from Dammaiguda to Nagaram. Earlier we have organised a food distribution camp at Gandhi Hospital.

"We residents planned to organise such runs every week in various localities. We will continue them till we get a permanent solution by relocating the dump yard. Around 50,000 people reside in the areas".

Said Ramesh, another resident, day by day the situation is turning worst."