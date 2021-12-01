Hyderabad: RTC organises mega blood donation camp

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) along with Prahari Trust and Indian Red Cross Society on Tuesday organised a mega blood donation camp at Jubilee Bus Station (JBS) to help the Thalassemia and cancer patients.

TSRTC chairman Bajireddy Govardhan inaugurated the blood donation camp at JBS. Similar camps were held at 67 other locations across the State, including five in Hyderabad at JBS depot, MGBS depot, Bus Bhavan, Uppal depot and Miyapur depot. Around 4,057 members donated blood on the day.

According to TSRTC officials, the blood donation camp will help thalassemia, cancer and Covid-19 patients as they have been faced difficulties in accessing blood. Certificates were presented to blood donors. TSRTC MD VC Sajjanar and ED Muni Shekar also donated blood. All donors were given free transport facilities after the camp.

Interacting with donors, Bajireddy said, "This is a noble initiative taken by TSRTC. Due to Covid-19, there is a shortage of blood in blood banks, and this initiative will help fillthat scarcity and save people's lives."

Sajjanar tweeted that he donated blood for the 25th time at TSRTC mega blood donation camp at Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station and appealed to the general public to come forward and donate blood to save lives.