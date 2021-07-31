Hyderabad sailing week commences on August 13

Secunderabad: Lieutenant General TSA Narayanan, AVSM, Commandant, Military College of Electronics and Mechanical Engineering (MCEME), Secunderabad met Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, Governor of Telangana on Thursday.

The Governor has consented to be the Chief Guest for the Opening Ceremony of Hyderabad Sailing week – 2021.

The Hyderabad sailing Week -2021 and Laser Class Sailing Championship is scheduled to be held at Hussain Sagar Lake, Hyderabad from August 13 to 20. "The championship, which has gained a pride place in the annual calendar of the Yachting Association of India and is one of the most attractive events of the twin cities, will witness participation by sailors of National and International repute," said senior officer , Defence wing, Hyderabad.

A National Coaching camp, being conducted by Arjuna awardee and Asian Games Winner, Honorary Lieutenant Rajesh Choudhary, VSM (Retd), National Judges Seminar and National Measurers Seminar, conducted by a panel of eminent and distinguished judges are also being organized from August 01 to 21 as a prelude to this prestigious event.