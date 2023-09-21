Hyderabad: Samatha Kumbh-2024 celebrations at Muchintal; wide range of activities planned

Hyderabad : A wide range of activities are planned as part of the Samatha Kumbh-2024 celebrations. They include Sri Ramayana Global Contest, where anyone can participate, announced Tridandi Chinna Jeeyar Swamy at a press conference on Wednesday.

As part of the celebrations, the second session will be held next year at the statue of equality at Muchintal. Various programmes have been planned--Ramayana global Contest (quiz), international conference on equality, peace and sustainability.

Special sevas are to begin at Divyadesas from October 15, as many devotees are interested to offer seva to 108 Divyadesas, which is kept open from 11 am till night. From October 15 each 108 Divyadesas that inspired Acharya Ramanuja with the wisdom of equality are getting ready to accept various Prabhatha sevas, morning services from interested ones to bless them fulfil their noble aspirations and wishes of good education, good health and prosperity.

Starting with Suprabhatha seva at 5.30 am, abhishekams, homams, ashtothara pujas in various Divyadesas, devotees can participate and enjoy the services according to their choice.

On the quiz Chinna Jeeyar said, “this contest is not meant for winning or losing; it is to make the citizen aware of the Ramayana, as there are many Ramayanas written by many authors but the texts are not appropriate. Unfortunately, today people have only knowledge of Ramayana by watching TV but are not aware of the original text. We will try to make people aware of original text written by Sage Valmiki. People who will register for the contest will be able the access the original text in three languages--English, Hindi and Telugu.

‘Ramayana is in a way a powerful behavioural science packed with many in-depth psychological concepts and practical techniques useful in our day-to-day living, to make life simple yet powerful and purposeful. It acts as a mirror of the ideal human personality.”

To unfold and share secrets of this glorious history adored by all great people around the globe through millennia, here is an opportunity for all age groups to participate. The registration process will begin from September 21. For those who enrol for the competition, as a practice, daily 10 questions will be uploaded in the website. As Ramayana is big and has seven ‘kandas’, so keeping the view the question paper is prepared for instant. A few questions will asked from the first kanda.

The competition is open online up to the semi-finals; the grand finale will be held on February 24 physically at statue of equality.

The target of the context is children and youth who can win fabulous prizes worth Rs 9 lakh. Interested people can register on official website sriramayanamcontest.org. Reputed scholars from across the world will take part in the international conference on equality, peace and sustainability, sharing secrets of research on the concepts in global perspective. They help spread and sustain peace.The conference is scheduled on February 2, 3 and 4, he added.