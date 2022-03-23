Hyderabad: Sarva Seva Sangh submits representation to RDO

Hyderabad: Demanding to resolve and to take action against the encroachers of Bhoodan lands the members of All India Sarvaseva Sangh along with the Telangana Sarvodaya Mandali on Tuesday submitted a representation letter to the Revenue Division Officer (RDO) of Ranga Reddy District.

All India Sarvaseva Sangh general secretary Goranga Chandra Mahapatro recalled that Gandhian Acharya Vinoba Bhave had collected from landlords over 1.7 lakh acres in Telangana during the Bhoodan movement with the intention of donating the land to the poor. He said Vinobha Bhave had enacted the Bhoodan Act and had an aim to set up a Bhoodan Yagna Board to distribute the collected land on orders of the Sarva Seva Sangh.

Venkata Chari of Sarvaseva Sangh requested the RDO to identify the occupied lands seeking action against encroachments of thousands of acres of uncultivated Bhoodan land and distribute the land to the poor.