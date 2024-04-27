Hyderabad: Saviour of special needs kids

Hyderabad: The 31st Yudhvir Foundation Memorial Award will be presented to Sridevi Prasad of the Shankar Foundation for her uncompromising commitment to quality rehabilitation services and empowering the lives of people with special needs. Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya will present the award at 4.30 pm on April 30 at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, King Koti. The award includes a citation and cash Rs.1 lakh.

At the age of 20, Sridevi Prasad reportedly had her first interaction with a special needs child while working as an assistant teacher. She was inspired to pursue qualifications to help more such children.

While pursuing a post-graduate degree in psychology she interned at The Sweekaar Academy (previously The Hyderabad

Special School) and immersed herself in rehabilitation of children with special needs as a teacher for over a decade.

In 2000, she set up Shankar Foundation to support people with special needs through quality rehabilitation from childhood to old age. With financial help and support from the family and friends, she started with four children in 2000. Over the last 24 years, she equipped over 1,200 children and adults with therapy, education, vocational and transitional training, employability and independent living.

Her work has been recognised in both India and abroad. The foundation received special appreciation by former President the late APJ Abdul Kalam. In 2017 the government of Sri Lanka had invited Sridevi and 65 students to participate in a collaborative cultural event in Colombo.