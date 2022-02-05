Hyderabad: Scarlet Macaw adopted on eve of 18th Chartered Day of Rotary Club

Hyderabad: On the eve of 18th Chartered Day of Rotary Club of Secunderabad West, on Friday, as a part of animal adoption, the Rotary Club adopted a 'Scarlet Macaw' for a period of one year at Nehru Zoological Park in Bahadurpura.

V Chaitanya, Rotary Club president along with former presidents D J Desai, Naina Desai, Dr Prakash and Dr Arpitha visited Zoo and presented a cheque of Rs 30,000 to S Rajashekar, Curator, Nehru Zoological Park, towards adoption of a Scarlet Macaw for a period of one year.

They visited all the animal enclosures and appreciated the cleanliness, hygiene and maintaining good health condition of animals.

Speaking on the occasion Rajashekar thanked the President, Former Presidents and members of Rotary Club for showing a great gesture towards Wildlife Conservation by adopting a Scarlet Macaw. He also appealed the citizens and corporate to come forward and adopt animals in zoo.