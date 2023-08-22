Hyderabad: Sceptical about Metro connectivity, Old City Metro Rail JAC ups the ante

Hyderabad : Sceptical about materialisation of Metro Rail development of MGBS-Falaknuma corridor, the Old City Metro Rail JAC, representing various political parties and social groups, has stirred itself up.

Referring to similar exigency shown at the time of 2018 Assembly elections by HMRL officials and public representatives just a month prior to the polls, the JAC decided to take forward the issue and is geared up for an agitation.

The JAC leadership points out that it has been more than a month since the Hyderabad Metro Rail Project Ltd (HMRL) announced that preparatory work was started, but it remains only on paper. “Similar to markings made in 2018 just a month prior to elections, even this time markings were made but there remains no progress. If you remember, all the seven MLAs, along with Metro MD NVS Reddy, had toured the Talabkatta area and ensured markings were made, as they feared losing votes. You may visit and check those markings. Now elections are slated to be held in the next three months. This entire exercise is being taken up once again. It has been a month since the latest announcement was made; more than a one year since Rs 500 crore was deposited for the purpose,” said convener of JAC E T Narsimha.

Since the announcement that the preparatory work has commenced following the government nod for the project, HMRL informed that some 1,000 properties will get eviction notices as part of land acquisition on the 5.5 km Metro alignment stretch between MGBS and Falaknuma. The JAC leaders point out that it has been over a month since the announcement was made. With ‘no progress’ on ground, the JAC decided to stir itself up.

On Sunday, for the first time this year, it held a meeting to chalk out a plan of action for the coming days. The meeting was chaired by Osman Al-Hajri, the Congress candidate for Karwan in 2018 Assembly polls.

“Where is the Rs 500 crore which was earmarked for this project after the Congress raised the issue ?,” he asked.

“If Metro gets started the HMRL will get maximum revenue from this stretch. People should vote for development; we urge people to compel those who are in power to take the project forward. Now this issue will once again take the form of agitation,” he asserted.

While those who attended the meeting emphasised about the economic costs being incurred by those residing away from the Metro line. They hoped that once the MGBS Metro corridor becomes functional they would be able to save some money from the family’s travel expenses.