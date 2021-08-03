Hyderabad: SCR commissions doubling line between Umdanagar, Shadnagar

Hyderabad: Doubling of the section between Umdanagar - Shadnagar for a distance of 29.7 Kms, which is a crucial portion of Secunderabad - Mahabubnagar doubling and electrification project has been completed and commissioned on Monday.



According to the SCR official this acts as a major step forward in enhancing the rail connectivity between Hyderabad City and major cities such as Mahabubnagar, Kurnool, Anantapur, Bengaluru, Kadapa, Tirupati etc towards the south. The project is being executed by the Railway PSU, Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL).

The Secunderabad – Mahabubnagar Doubling and Electrification project is one of the critical projects for strengthening the rail operations in the State of Telangana. The project was sanctioned for a distance of 85 Kms in 2015-16 at an estimated cost of Rs 774 crore. The section between Secunderabad – Umdanagar for a distance of 28 Kms is excluded in the above project and is undertaken as part of MMTS Phase I and II and is completed. Doubling and electrification works in balance section i.e. Umdanagar – Mahabubnagar have been progressing in the fast pace, out of which the section between Shadnagar - Gollapalli for a distance of 29 Kms is completed," said senior officer, SCR.

With the completion of the 29.7 kms stretch between Shadnagar – Gollapalli, the continuous stretch between Secunderabad - Gollapalli for a distance of 88 Kms will have double line facility. The works in the balance portion between Gollapalli - Mahabubnagar for a distance of 25 Kms are progressing well and nearing to completion.

All the five existing stations in Umdanagar – Shadnagar section viz., Umdanagar, Timmapur, Kottur Halt, HBL Nagar Halt and Shadnagar have been developed and provided with essential passenger amenities. New Station buildings have been constructed at all these five stations. State of the art Signalling facilities with advanced interlocking system has been installed at Umdanagar, Timmapur and Shadnagar, stated officer.

Gajanan Mallya, General Manager, SCR has congratulated the officers and staff of Hyderabad Division and RVNL on successful completion of doubling of crucial portion between Umdanagar - Shadnagar. On this Occasion, he opined that the traffic congestion in the existing single line section between Secunderabad – Dhone will be eased and it will pave the way for more transition of both freight and passenger trains from Secunderabad upto Gollapalli. He advised the RVNL authorities and Hyderabad Division to gear up for completion of the remaining stretch of this project that is Gollapalli – Mahabubnagar in order to have easy access towards down South.