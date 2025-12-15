2017 Actress Assault Case: Survivor Breaks Silence After Dileep’s Acquittal, Says Trust In Trial Court Is Shattered

The survivor of the 2017 abduction and sexual assault case involving a Malayalam actress has spoken publicly for the first time following the recent court verdict that acquitted actor Dileep and three others, while convicting six accused. In an emotional statement shared eight years after the crime, she reflected on the long legal battle and expressed deep disappointment with the justice process.

She wrote that she had waited nearly nine years for the verdict, calling the journey painful and exhausting. While she said she was thankful for the conviction of six accused, she also addressed those who had questioned the truth of her ordeal, dedicating the moment to people who had dismissed her experience as fabricated. The survivor also clarified misinformation around one of the accused, stating he was not her personal driver but someone assigned during film shoots, and urged people to stop spreading false narratives.

Reacting to the verdict, she said the outcome did not come as a shock to her, as she had sensed irregularities in the handling of the case as early as 2020. According to her, even the prosecution had noticed changes, particularly in relation to one accused. She revealed that she had approached higher courts multiple times because she did not trust the trial court, but her pleas were turned down. Reflecting on the ordeal, she wrote that the experience left her with the painful realisation that equality before the law is not always guaranteed.

The survivor also outlined specific reasons for losing faith in the trial court, alleging that her fundamental rights were not safeguarded, two public prosecutors resigned during the proceedings, and key evidence was tampered with. She added that her request for a transparent, open court hearing was rejected, and that she even wrote to the Prime Minister and the President seeking intervention.

On December 8, a court in Kochi acquitted Dileep in the case, along with three other accused, while six were found guilty of carrying out the crime. Following the verdict, Dileep claimed he was the target of a conspiracy and blamed his former wife, actor Manju Warrier, for triggering the case. The Kerala government has since announced that it will challenge the acquittal in a higher court.